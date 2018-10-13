Fined for bringing mobile to school, Plus-Two student commits suicide

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A Plus-Two student committed suicide allegedly after the school authorities seized a mobile phone from his school bag. The deceased is Jishnu, 18, son of P C Jayan, from Puthookkariyil (Chembittidathil), Valyad near here.

According to police, the school authorities seized the phone from Jishnu during school hours on Wednesday and asked him to bring his parents to school the next day. On Thursday evening, after his parents visited the school, Jishnu attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself. He was hospitalised, but died late in the night.

Kottayam West police station SI M J Arun said: “The school authorities had fined `250 from Jishnu for bringing the mobile phone to school. His parents said he was disturbed over the incident, which led to his suicide.” We have registered a case for unnatural death and an investigation is on into the incident.”