Home States Kerala

Managing women pilgrims at 18 holy steps tough: Kerala police

Usually, policemen are deployed in different shifts on either side of the holy steps to help the pilgrims ascend the steep steps. 

Published: 13th October 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Managing women pilgrims through the 18 holy steps at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala will be a herculean task as an assessment made by the Kerala Police points out if the flow of women pilgrims increases, crowd management at Sabarimala will go haywire. 

According to the assessment which was discussed in detail at the high power committee meeting, regulating the flow of pilgrims through the 18 steps was the core factor in crowd management during the pilgrim season.

For proper crowd control, at least 75 pilgrims should pass through the holy steps per minute and the flow should be steady when the sanctum sanctorum is open to prevent long queues during the peak pilgrimage days. Usually, policemen are deployed in different shifts on either side of the holy steps to help the pilgrims ascend the steep steps. 

“If more women pilgrims arrive, then the flow will become slow delaying the movement of the crowd,” a police officer told Express. “Above all, it will not be a viable option to deploy women police personnel on the side of the holy steps to physically guide the women pilgrims to help them ascend the steps.

A police officer told Express: “If male police personnel are deployed to guide women pilgrims, some women may raise objections to it. Another factor is women police personnel will not be able to exert the same physical effort taken by the policemen to regulate the movement of pilgrims.”

Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General Manoj Abraham said the department was taking stock of all possible options to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season this time. “We are also considering to implement a totally digital-driven darshan system with time slots for pilgrims. Soon, we will be working out a detailed crowd management plan specially to regulate the flow of women pilgrims,” he said.

Another worrying factor for the police is the deployment of a large number of women police personnel at Sannidhanam can only be done after ensuring proper facilities for them which include accommodation and mess.

“We will not be able to use women police personnel for the kind of tasks at Sannidhanam which usually require high physical activity. So, we will not be able to reduce the number of policemen also,” said another officer, adding managing women pilgrims at Sannidhanam will not be an easy task for the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pilgrims Sabarimala Kerala Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp