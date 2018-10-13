Press release: Additional Chief Secretary wants investigation 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A press release, which allegedly had its origins in the Excise Department, has become the latest headache for it.

Asha Thomas

After the Opposition slapped a breach of privilege notice on her, Additional Chief Secretary (Taxes) Asha Thomas has written to the Home Secretary demanding an investigation. The press release contained replies to the allegations levelled by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on the brewery allocation scandal.

Thomas wants to know whether the Excise Department had issued any press release without her knowledge and, if it indeed were the case, who had sent such a statement. Deputy Secretary (Taxes) has been assigned the job to conduct a departmental inquiry. K C Joseph MLA had issued a breach of privilege notice against Thomas.