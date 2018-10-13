Home States Kerala

Regional Cancer Centre gets first woman director Dr Rekha Nair

Dr Rekha Nair, an expert in detection of blood cancer and a noted pathologist, has been appointed as the director of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). 

Published: 13th October 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Rekha Nair, an expert in detection of blood cancer and a noted pathologist, has been appointed as the director of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). 

She is the first woman to adorn the coveted post since the inception of the centre in 1981.

Currently working as additional professor in the Pathology Department of RCC, Rekha has been chosen to fill the shoes of Dr Paul Sebastian who took voluntary retirement last month. Paul’s exit came close on the heels of the controversy where a 10-year-old girl was alleged to have contracted HIV during blood transfusion at the hospital rated among the best cancer treatment facilities in South India.

Having graduated in 1984 from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rekha completed her post graduation in pathology from the same institution in 1990. 

She joined RCC in 1989 and has over more than 30 years’ experience in teaching, research and clinical departments. It was under her supervision that Molecular Flow Cytometry, Fish Lab and Immunohistochemistry Lab were set up.  

Her discovery of micro RNA that gave impetus to the detection of blood and breast cancer had received national and international patent in 2016. 

She is also Indian Council of Medical Research’s task force member for blood cancer detection. Rekha’s name was suggested for the post by a search committee comprising cancer experts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Rekha Nair pathologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp