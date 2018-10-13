‘There is an attempt to portray rituals as regressive’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The deadlock over the Sabrimala issue continued for another day with major Hindu outfits and other socio-political organisations flexing their muscle on the streets.

Members of the Pandalam palace held a dharna in front of the Secretariat, while the Ayyappa Dharma Samrakshna Samiti organised a prayer meeting as part of the protest.

Hindu outfits such as Ayyappa Seva Samajam, Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, Sabarimala Samrakshana Samiti, Sabarimala Samrakshana Koottayma and devotees gathered in front of the Secretariat as part of the protest.

Pandalam Palace managing committee president P G Sasikumar Varma, who inaugurated the dharna, said there is a concerted attempt to portray Sabarimala rituals as “regressive” and Lord Ayyappa an “anti-women deity”.

The rituals and traditions practised at the temple cannot be altered by four people — who know nothing about Sabarimala — filing a petition one fine day. There has been some precedence to bring changes in the rituals and traditions at Hindu temples, but these changes cannot be dictated through the lens of the Constitution, he said.

MLA O Rajagopal, who spoke at the dharna, said the state government should bring an ordinance to break the deadlock. Ayyappa Seva Samajam national secretary P K Viswanathan said there has been a hidden agenda to create a controversy over the Sabarimala rituals. Ayyappa Dharama Samrakshana Samiti chairman presided over the meeting. MP Suresh Gopi, MLA V S Sivakumar and leaders of various outfits addressed the gathering.