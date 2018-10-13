Home States Kerala

‘Women who enter Sabarimala should be ripped in half’

Actor Kollam Thulasi stirred up a hornet’s nest during a rally in Chavara, saying that women entering Sabarimala defying customs should be ripped in half.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Actor Kollam Thulasi stirred up a hornet’s nest during a rally in Chavara, saying that women entering Sabarimala defying customs should be ripped in half. He was addressing a rally organised by the NDA to protect the customs of the hill shrine on Friday. 

“Elderly women who are against the Supreme Court verdict should go the temple. They should rip apart the other women. One part should be sent to Delhi and the other half thrown to the Chief Minister’s office,” said Thulasi in his vitriolic attack against Supreme Court judges who allowed women of all ages to visit the temple and Chief Minister for implementing the verdict. He termed the rally a beginning of war preparedness.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and district president G Gopinath were present on the dais.
Pillai later clarified that Thulasi’s statement was made in his individual capacity and was not shared by the BJP.

“He was one among the several speakers at the  meeting. The BJP cannot dictate the leaders of other organisations and political parties on how they should speak,” he said.
According to him, Thulasi represented a devotees’ group from Kollam.

Pillai said the government was on the way to accept defeat in the wake of protest by devotees. LDF organising house visits and clarification meeting were a sign of back tracking by the government.
“The attitude of the Pinarayi VIjayan government in trying to implement the court verdict is a challenge to devotees.

Those who believe in atheism and materialism are trying to destroy Sabarimala,” he said.
He challenged the state government to file a review petition. Terming the belief system in Sabarimala unique, he said the Central government could not make laws without a specific demand from the state.
According to him, the Attorney General had clarified the Central government’s stand that endorsed the minority judgment by Justice Indu Malhotra.

Women’s Commission to register case

T’Puram: The Kerala State Women’s Commission has decided to register a case against actor Kollam Thulasi for making derogatory remarks against women in connection with the Sabarimala row.  The actor had said that women who dared to enter the Sabarimala shrine should be ripped in two. Commission chairperson M C Josephine said that an actor like Thulasi should not have succumbed to such extreme religious passion.

After his remarks kicked up a row, Thulasi had later apologised while talking to a TV channel. Earlier in the day, the commission had suo motu registered a case in connection with the incident in which Janadhipatya Mahila Association state secretary P Sathi Devi was threatened during a television channel discussion on the Sabarimala issue. In a statement, the commission said that B Gopalakrishnan had openly threatened Sathi Devi who made her stand on the issue clear during the discussion.

