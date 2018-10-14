Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha quits NDA

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha led by Adivasi Leader C K Janu has quit National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday, alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to consider their demands. The decision was announced by the party Chairperson Janu here at an official press meet.

Speaking to media, Janu expressed her party's resentment over the neglect and indifference showed by senior BJP leaders towards their major demands, including implementing Scheduled Areas law.

"I had even discussed the same with BJP National President Amit Shah. But nothing has turned out to be fruitful. BJP leadership has also failed to give us positions in any of the boards or corporation under the Centre," she said.

Janu clarified that she is ready to hold poll talks with any alliance in the state. "We are even ready to hold talks with NDA if they approach us. We have decided to quit the alliance as they failed to consider our demands. But we do not have any aversions towards LDF or UDF," she said.

Janu, however, refused to make any comments on the debate over the Supreme Court verdict on allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala Temple, adding that she does not wish to comment on the subject now as it is sub judice.