Congress will stand with devotees: KPCC

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the party would stand by devotees in Sabarimala issue to uphold the faith. At a meet-the-press here, he said the party was following the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru who supported the beliefs of people despite being an atheist. “Guruvayur and Vaikom satyagrahas were led by the then Congress leadership. If the purpose of the party then was to fight against social evil, now we are standing to protect the faith,” he clarified.