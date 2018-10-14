CPM plans house-to-house campaign regarding Sabarimala issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confident of taking on the political propaganda against the Left government and the party in the Sabarimala women entry issue, the CPM will launch major counter-campaigns banking on house-to-house and person-to-person meets. In addition, the party is also planning to bring together intellectual and cultural circles in its support.

The CPM state committee meet on Saturday, discussed the Sabarimala women issue in detail and decided to defend the party and government by bringing the facts to the people. On Sunday, party secretariat members will report the decisions taken by the state leadership at district committees. It will be followed by district level conventions and meetings also.

Neither the left not the government went for massive campaigns seeking women entry to the hill shrine, though the Left has always maintained that women believers should be permitted. Now with the SC verdict, it’s the responsibility of the government to implement the same and ensure that women devotees coming to the temple are allowed.

The party will explain this to the people through house visits and directly meeting people, observes the CPM. The CPM points out that there are two constitutional issues involved here - equality of women before the law and the right to practice any religion.