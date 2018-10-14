Home States Kerala

Kerala government move to implement SC order flayed 

The march for protecting the custom of Sabarimala was organised by the Chengannur union of the NSS.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Nair Service Society’s Tiruvalla union conducted a rally from Muthoor to protest against the government’s move to implement the Supreme Court order permitting the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala. They conducted a rally in the name of  Namajapa Ghoshayathra on Saturday afternoon from Muthoor to Tiruvalla town.

The march for protecting the custom of Sabarimala was organised by the Chengannur union of the NSS.

Thrivikraman Narayana Bhattathiri of Paramboor Illam inaugurated the rally by lighting the lamp. Union president D Anilkumar, Secretary V Santhakumar, Anto Antony MP, district panchayat member Annapoornadevi, Muslim League state vice president K E Abdurahman, municipal chairman Cheriyan Polachirakkal, Vanitha union president Kanakavalliyamma Sumangaladevi, Viswakarmasabha representative Palani Achary, Veluthedathu Nair president T A Krishnankutty, Brahmanasabha Federation national secretary S Mani and Yogakshemasabha member Sasikumar Nampoothiri addressed people at the inaugural function.

