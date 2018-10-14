Kerala government move to implement SC order flayed 

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Nair Service Society’s Tiruvalla union conducted a rally from Muthoor to protest against the government’s move to implement the Supreme Court order permitting the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala. They conducted a rally in the name of Namajapa Ghoshayathra on Saturday afternoon from Muthoor to Tiruvalla town.

The march for protecting the custom of Sabarimala was organised by the Chengannur union of the NSS.

Thrivikraman Narayana Bhattathiri of Paramboor Illam inaugurated the rally by lighting the lamp. Union president D Anilkumar, Secretary V Santhakumar, Anto Antony MP, district panchayat member Annapoornadevi, Muslim League state vice president K E Abdurahman, municipal chairman Cheriyan Polachirakkal, Vanitha union president Kanakavalliyamma Sumangaladevi, Viswakarmasabha representative Palani Achary, Veluthedathu Nair president T A Krishnankutty, Brahmanasabha Federation national secretary S Mani and Yogakshemasabha member Sasikumar Nampoothiri addressed people at the inaugural function.