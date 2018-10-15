A.M.M.A general body meet on November 24

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the criticisms levelled by the members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) against the executive members and president of A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), the latter has decided to convene a meeting of the association’s general body in November.

A.M.M.A general secretary Edavela Babu said the meeting will be held in Kochi on November 24. Though Babu was tight-lipped about the resignation letter by Dileep, an accused in last year’s actor abduction and assault case, A.M.M.A insiders said the meeting will discuss the letter. On the decision to keep Dileep as an A.M.M.A member, Babu said the executive committee did not have the power to change a decision taken by the general body.

“It can be revoked by the general body in its next meeting,” he said. Babu said A.M.M.A did not want to comment on WCC’s press meet. Sources said Dileep submitted his resignation letter to the association last month. However, even after Saturday’s press meet by WCC members, A.M.M.A office bearers are yet to officially confirm his resignation from the association.

Second meeting this year

Usually, the A.M.M.A general body meets once a year. This year, it met in June. However, with WCC members slamming the delay in taking a decision on Dileep’s issue, A.M.M.A decided to convene its second meeting next month. After he was arrested in connection with the case in July last year, Dileep was ousted from A.M.M.A by an available executive committee which met in Kochi.

However, the A.M.M.A general body meet this year decided to reinstate him saying his ouster was in violation of the association’s bylaws, as the executive committee could not expel a member. Following this, the survivor, Remya Nambeesan, Rima Kallingal and Geethu Mohandas had resigned from A.M.M.A.

WCC’s allegations must be taken seriously: Balan

Thrissur: Culture Minister A K Balan said A.M.M.A should consider the issues raised by WCC members. He urged the association to stick to the promise made by president Mohanlal to sort out the issues raised by WCC. “I believe A.M.M.A as an organisation will take the collective effort to address the issues raised by WCC in its seriousness and resolve it timely. If there are misunderstandings between the organisations, it should also be resolved and corrected,” he told reporters on Sunday. He said the state government was not a part of the episodes of allegations and discussions. “If such a demand for the intervention of the government in the matter comes up, it will be considered,” he said.