Home States Kerala

A.M.M.A general body meet on November 24

With WCC members slamming the delay in taking a decision on Dileep’s issue, A.M.M.A decided to convene its second meeting next month.

Published: 15th October 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

AMMA president Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the criticisms levelled by the members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) against the executive members and president of A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), the latter has decided to convene a meeting of the association’s general body in November.

A.M.M.A general secretary Edavela Babu said the meeting will be held in Kochi on November 24. Though Babu was tight-lipped about the resignation letter by Dileep, an accused in last year’s actor abduction and assault case, A.M.M.A insiders said the meeting will discuss the letter. On the decision to keep Dileep as an A.M.M.A member, Babu said the executive committee did not have the power to change a decision taken by the general body.

ALSO READ | AMMA must look into issues raised by actresses: Kerala Minister

“It can be revoked by the general body in its next meeting,” he said. Babu said A.M.M.A did not want to comment on WCC’s press meet. Sources said Dileep submitted his resignation letter to the association last month. However, even after Saturday’s press meet by WCC members, A.M.M.A office bearers are yet to officially confirm his resignation from the association.

Second meeting this year

Usually, the A.M.M.A general body meets once a year. This year, it met in June. However, with WCC members slamming the delay in taking a decision on Dileep’s issue, A.M.M.A decided to convene its second meeting next month. After he was arrested in connection with the case in July last year, Dileep was ousted from A.M.M.A by an available executive committee which met in Kochi.

ALSO READ | Police get complaint against actor Revathy for not reporting sexual assault attempt

However, the A.M.M.A general body meet this year decided to reinstate him saying his ouster was in violation of the association’s bylaws, as the executive committee could not expel a member.  Following this, the survivor, Remya Nambeesan, Rima Kallingal and Geethu Mohandas had resigned from A.M.M.A.

WCC’s allegations must be taken seriously: Balan

Thrissur: Culture Minister A K Balan said A.M.M.A should consider the issues raised by WCC members. He urged the association to stick to the promise made by president Mohanlal to sort out the issues raised by WCC. “I believe A.M.M.A as an organisation will take the collective effort to address the issues raised by WCC in its seriousness and resolve it timely. If there are misunderstandings between the organisations, it should also be resolved and corrected,” he told reporters on Sunday. He said the state government was not a part of the episodes of allegations and discussions. “If such a demand for the intervention of the government in the matter comes up, it will be considered,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMMA general body meet Association of Malayalam Movie Artists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp