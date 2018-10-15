‘SC order can lead to polarisation and destroy communal harmony’

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple and the government decision to straightaway implement it stirred up a hornet’s nest in the state, with various Hindu organisations taking to the streets to protest.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), one of the predominant Hindu organisations, has taken up the mantle in the protests. In an exclusive interview with Principal Correspondent Abhilash Chandran, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair shares the organisation’s stance, political views and reasons for joining the protest.

Why has the NSS come out protesting against the SC order? Why can’t the decision be considered as part of a progressive movement?

The long-term repercussions of the SC order will be huge. If it’s implemented against the faith of a particular religion now, it can be done in others’ cases as well in the future. It can lead to polarisation and destroy communal harmony. As a result, our secularism will be shattered and eventually jeopardise the nation. Lifting the age restriction is not at all a progressive step. This is a custom and practice of the temple, where Lord Ayyappa is in the form of Naishtika Brahmachari, who doesn’t want young women’s presence there. At the same time, unethical practices and superstition must be eradicated from society, which is the stand taken by the NSS right from the period of our founder acharya and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan. But he never acted against the faith and custom of any religion.

Has the issue triggered a Hindu movement in Kerala?

This is a devotees’ movement. There’s no division of Hindu, Christian or Muslim, as they fear a similar verdict can be made in their cases as well.



Recently, the NSS came out against Meesha novel, alleging it dishonoured Hindu women. Now, it is at the forefront of Sabarimala protests. Is NSS taking up the mantle of Hindu politics?

No. The NSS will never take the leadership of Hindu politics even if we are urged to do so. If we do, the NSS will lose its secular character. Ours is a secular organisation, but at the same time a Hindu organisation as well. NSS will always stand for Hindus’ rights. The NSS is the only organisation which successfully intervened in issues affecting Hindus, be it the controversy over wearing footwear in Guruvayur temple, Makarajyothi issue in Sabarimala or the issues related with temple treasure at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. Does the NSS in anyway benefit from these? No. But all these traditions should be preserved, which is our stand.

The SNDP is keeping away from open protests in the Sabarimala issue. Is Hindu unity still a distant reality?

There are two obstacles for Hindu unity. One is, whenever an issue of Hindu emerges, BJP tries to take political gain out of it, which forces liberal sections in our community to stay back. BJP’s politics is one issue which prevents Hindu unity. Second is the non-visionary stance being taken by the SNDP leadership with regard to the reservation issue. While the previous government led by Oommen Chandy had taken all-out efforts to draw a new reservation pattern in the newly constituted Devaswom Recruitment Board, the SNDP did not allow it to provide at least 1 per cent of reservation to the financially-backward people in the forward communities. Though, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government announced 10 per cent reservation for poor section in forward communities, they could not implement it owing to strong pressure from SNDP. Above all, the NSS cannot cooperate with the present leadership of the SNDP.

Is the NSS now with the BJP? Has it shunned its equidistance policy?

No. The NSS is not with the BJP. We stand firm in our equidistance policy. When a serious order of the apex court came out, the government unilaterally initiated steps to implement it without even consulting anybody. It’s in such a situation the NSS decided to come forward to protect the devotees’ interests. When the BJP came to the fore, we clearly told them not to use any flags, if the NSS members wanted to participate in the protests. At the same time, the NSS doesn’t want any confrontation with BJP and hence party sympathisers from our community are allowed to participate in BJP’s own agitations. NSS will never permit anyone to hijack the organisation.

There’s a belief the NSS is turning the tide against the government by influencing thantris and the Pandalam royal family?

No. The NSS always stood firm to protect the faith, custom, and practices of Hindu community. If the court order is implemented, there’s neither any need of thantris and Pandalam king nor any need to keep the thiruvabharanam at the Pandalam palace. Hence the thantris and royal family are protesting against the verdict. The NSS has no involvement in it other than cooperating with them in the protests.

Has the NSS’ good rapport with the government strained due to the Sabarimala issue?

When Minister E P Jayarajan visited the NSS headquarters before the court issued the order, we had informed him about the consequences of ignoring the sentiments of devotees. After the order was out, I contacted CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and told him the same and asked him to take a decision only after considering all the aspects, otherwise, we will be forced to oppose the government decision. However, they ignored them all. But that didn’t strain our relationship with the government. We hope they will correct their mistakes soon.

Did the government commit any mistake in handling the issue?

It was on September 28 that the SC issued the verdict. It took nearly 10 days for us to get a signed copy of the judgment, which is needed to file a review petition. However, the government decided to implement the order even before they got the copy. Why this haste? People doubt the intention of the government because of that. The government could have directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to file a review petition and waited for the result.

How do you see TDB’s stance?

Even though the TDB is an autonomous body, it’s under the total control of the government now. It’s against the principles and provisions of the Act. Since the TDB didn’t change the affidavit filed in the SC favouring the restriction of women in Sabarimala, it has all the rights to file a review petition. But, the government is not permitting it to do so.