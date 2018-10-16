Kerala to launch crowdfunding platform

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s crowdfunding initiative to rebuild the flood-ravaged state will begin on Tuesday. The implementation of various rebuilding project will be entrusted with credible agencies, approved by the Building Material Technology Promotion Cell under the Union Government.

The government’s crowdfunding web portal to make contributions for various projects aiming at the reconstruction of the damaged regions and rehabilitation of the affected will be launched on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post.

The portal will have details about the proposed rehabilitation initiatives by various government departments and agencies.Individuals and establishments can contribute to projects of their interest.

The portal has been framed to facilitate various companies to include projects under the CSR fund.