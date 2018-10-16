Lulu sacks Malayali employee for making offensive social media comments on Sabarimala temple

By Online Desk

The Lulu Group has fired a Malayali employee named Deepak, who was working at its hypermarket in the Middle East for posting offensive comments on Sabarimala, reported Manoramaonline.

The decision was taken keeping view the company's policy of zero toleration on divisive tendencies, added the website quoting Lulu chief communication officer Nandakumaran Nair.

During the devastating Kerala floods, the company had sacked another employee for making misogynist and insensitive comments on victims on social media.

Following the incident, Lulu had advised all its employees to refrain from making any kind of statements on the social media that hurt religious sentiments or spread hatred in the society.