Palace, thantri family reps to attend TDB meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Representatives of the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam and the Thazhamon thantri family will attend the meeting convened by the Travancore Devaswom Board on Tuesday. Pandalam palace representative P G Sasikumar Varma said there is no going back on the palace’s decision against lifting the bar on women to the shrine. “We will raise our demands at the meeting. We will convey the devotees’ sentiments,” he said.

The TDB has convened the meeting to pacify the palace and thantri family who have sided with devotees who are out on the streets demanding the ban to continue. “The palace has only one aim; to preserve the customs, rituals and traditions of the temple. Of late, the government and the board have started to recognise devotees’ feelings, it seems,” he said.Thantri Rajeevaru said he and thantri Mohanaru

will attend the TDB meeting.