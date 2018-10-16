Talks to resolve stalemate over entry of women into Sabarimala shrine failed, says Pandalam royal family

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The meeting between Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and representatives of various outfits including the members of the royal family held here on the eve of the opening of the Sabarimala temple, failed to break the deadlock over the entry women of all age groups to offer worship at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Walking out of the meeting, Sasikumar Varma, president of the Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee, said the meeting failed to reach a consensus over a host of issues raised by the devotees. The first and foremost demand of the devotees was the immediate filing of a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups to offer worship in Sabarimala.

“But the TDB refused to pay heed to the request of the devotees and sought time till Friday to take a decision on the request at the Board meeting. We can’t afford to buying time at a critical point as there are a few hours left for the opening of the hill shrine. And the second issue we raised was the continuance of the status-quo till the apex court took a decision on the review petition”.

“But as the TDB rejected the proposal of the immediate filing of the review petition, there was no scope for holding a talk over maintaining the status-quo at the temple,” he said. He also said that a meeting of priests and representatives of various outfits including Pandalam Palace, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom and Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajom, would be convened soon to decide on the course of the agitation to be adopted in the coming days, he said.

In reply to a question, he said they have no plans to block the pilgrims who come to the shrine. But they would not be blamed if devotees block the way of women pilgrims. Meanwhile, TDB president A Padmakumar said the adamant stand of representatives of devotees to file review petition today itself has affected the progress of the meeting.