Woman held for killing newborn

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The police arrested a 36-year-old woman on charges of murdering her newborn child at Edappon, in Nooranad, on Monday. According to the Nooranad police, Anjana, of Kalarikkal Vadakkethil House, delivered a baby girl on Sunday morning at her home and suffocated the child to death immediately.

“We have registered a case,” said an officer. Sources said after the delivery, Anjana suffered bleeding and contacted an ASHA worker. It was the latter who found the baby’s body wrapped in clothes inside a plastic cover.

Anjana was taken to the hospital with the baby’s body. She initially told officers the infant died during childbirth. In further questioning, she made contradictory statements. “The postmortem revealed the child was suffocated,” an officer said. The cops said Anjana and her three-and-half-year-old son were living with her mother after being separated from her husband. She was in an illicit relationship with another man.