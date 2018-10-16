Women devotees stopped from entering Sabarimala even as Kerala CM reiterates implementation of SC verdict

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, protestors pulled out female devotees from KSRTC buses in Kerala's Nilakanta, the base camp for Sabarimala, despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterating that the LDF government will implement the Supreme Court verdict on women entry into the holy shrine.

The temple will be opened on Wednesday for Thulam Pooja.

While saying that the state government will not enact any legislation to circumvent the verdict, Vijayan remarked, "We will not allow anyone take law & order in their hands. The government will ensure facilities to devotees to go to Sabarimala Temple and offer prayers."

Also as per police officials, female cops are unlikely to be deployed beyond Pampa.

“Female officers will be deployed as in previous seasons. However, no decision has been taken on posting female officers in Sannidhanam,” said a top cop.

The state top cop Loknath Behera earlier said that his forces would abide by the SC order and ensure safety of women pilgrims.

The police are on their toes as protests and counter-protests triggered by the SC verdict are getting stronger.

Hindu organisations and the BJP have opposed the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple and are carrying out protests, while the CPI(M) is bracing to counter them by using the party machinery. This development has put the police in a tight spot as they fear the protests could evolve into street brawls, said sources.

“There is no specific alert indicating any violence between the two fronts. However, general reports have suggest that there could be law and order problems arising out of the Sabarimala issue,” said sources.

The quarterly crime review meeting of top police officers, scheduled to be held in the capital on Monday, was postponed. The move was due to fears about the security in three key districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha — in the absence of police chiefs.

“If the three district chiefs and the Inspector General, who is in charge of the Sabarimala hill shrine, are not present in their jurisdiction, then it might reflect in the law and order situation of those places. That’s why the meeting was postponed to another date,” said sources.

Woman gets slut-shamed on social media on Sabarimala

On Monday, a Malayalee woman, who declared to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine, complained of being subjected to online threats and abuses.

Reshma Nishanth, a 32-year-old native of Kannur district, recently put a Facebook post stating that she would visit the shrine.

Claiming to be a staunch devotee of Lord Ayyappa, Reshma said she had already started the 41-day 'vrata' (penance) to trek to the forest temple during the annual pilgrimage season beginning on November 17.

She also started wearing the 'bead chain' with the locket of Lord Ayyappa as part of the customary rituals before proceeding to Sabarimala.

"A large number of people have extended support to my decision to visit the shrine. But, slut-shaming and body shaming are also going on against me," she said.

"Soon after I announced my wish and decision to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple, threats and abusive comments are flooding the social media platforms," she said.

A group of people, suspected to be people who oppose the implementation of the SC order, on Sunday had raised slogans in front of Reshma's house and threatened that she would not be allowed to enter Sabarimala at any cost.

However, stating that her husband and other kin were supportive towards the decision, Reshma said that the apex court had granted permission for women devotees like her to visit the hill shrine and expressed hope that the state government and police would provide necessary protection to her.

She will also be accompanied by some other young women during the pilgrimage.

(With Inputs from ENS and ANI)