Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches crowdfunding portal

The portal aims to provide a means to route financial assistance in the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and overall recovery efforts of the state. 

Published: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched www.rebuild.kerala.gov.in, the crowd-funding platform of the state government, for sourcing finance through donations from individuals, groups, and business firms from all over the world for rebuilding post-flood Kerala. 

Built in consultation with KPMG, the consultant for the post-flood rebuilding activities of Kerala, the portal presents projects to rebuild houses, schools and critical infrastructure at Sabarimala. 

The platform provides a credible medium for channelling funds to projects according to the preference of the donor. The government will deploy execution agencies to implement different rebuilding projects. 
Once listed, projects will be displayed on the portal to be funded by donors such as individuals, associations, and business firms from across the world. 

All projects will be implemented under the direct supervision of government departments, or local self-government bodies. This platform allows easy channelling of funds from donors to their selected projects. The projects are displayed on the website rebuild.kerala.gov.in, where one can search for any information and project. 

Options for filtered searches, district and panchayat wise, make the search process much easier. Donors can view projects created on the platform and contribute funds. 

Donors can monitor and track the progress and view the impact of the donated funds through regular updates. 

Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund accepts online contribution through net banking, credit/debit cards. 
Money can be sent from a foreign country and this is exempted from the foreign contribution (regulation) act,2010. The donations are 100 per cent exempted as per section 80G of the IT Act.

How to register? 
Log in and sign up options are displayed on the homepage. To know about the progress of payments, registration is necessary. To know about the rebuilding projects, filter search option can be used. Users can select a project, enter the amount and click on the donate button and it will go to the payment gateway.

