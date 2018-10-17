Home States Kerala

Nilakkal tense as Sabarimala opens today

Devotees turned vigilantes at the base camp and stopped young women from proceeding further.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa Seva Sangham members stop a bus heading to Pampa to check for women devotees, at Nilakkal on Tuesday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security has been tightened near the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, which opens on Wednesday for monthly pooja, the first time since the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict allowing women of all ages entry into the shrine, triggering widespread protests from devotees in the state and beyond.

On Tuesday, tense situation prevailed at Nilakkal, the base camp, after hundreds of women began their protest by chanting prayers in tents and prevented females in the 10-50 age group from proceeding to Sannidhanam.

The situation turned worse when Ratnamma, 60, a tribal woman tried to commit suicide in protest against the apex court verdict. The police intervened and foiled her bid. Later, a handful of persons, who disguised themselves as protesters and tried to create altercation, were taken into custody.
Police officers said the devotees randomly checked vehicles and asked women to go back. A group of college students from Bengaluru were also sent back.

A high-level police team led by Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham is taking stock of the situation as more and more protestors have moved to Nilakkal. A big-strength police force, including a separate woman battalion, has been deployed in the area to ensure law and order situation.

The talks between the TDB and representatives of the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam and thantri family, who both asked the Board to quickly file a review petition, failed.

“The TDB refused to heed the devotees’ request and sought time till Friday to take a decision on the request at the meeting. We can’t afford it as there are only a few hours left for the shrine to open,” said Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president Sasikumar Varma. A meeting of the priests and representatives of various outfits would be convened soon to decide on the course of agitation, he said.
TDB president A Padmakumar said the adamant stand of the devotees’ representatives  to file the review petition on Tuesday itself led to the meeting’s failure.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all steps would be taken to ensure the women devotees’ safety, adding that nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands.

Calling for a concerted effort to fight attempts to break the state’s “secular mind,” he said the apex court verdict could not be overcome through an ordinance or legislation.

Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri will open the temple’s sanctum sanctorum in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivararu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala nilakkal Sabarimala verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp