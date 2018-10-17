Home States Kerala

Organisational structure to oversee Rebuild Kerala drive

Coming up with an elaborate draft to rebuild Kerala, the state cabinet has formulated an organisational structure to streamline projects to rebuild the flood-ravaged state.

Published: 17th October 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming up with an elaborate draft to rebuild Kerala, the state cabinet has formulated an organisational structure to streamline projects to rebuild the flood-ravaged state.The five-tier panel will have the state cabinet on top followed by an advisory panel, a high power committee, an implementation committee and a secretariat system. 

“The state was able to take forward rescue and relief works through coordinated efforts by various departments and agencies. Hence the cabinet decided to set up a similar structure for rebuilding efforts too,” said the Chief Minister at the post-cabinet briefing.  The government hopes to implement the projects in a time-bound and transparent manner. At the top of the structure will be the cabinet, which should clear all projects. 

READ | To convert a tragedy into an opportunity to build a more resilient Kerala

Advisory Committee

The Advisory Committee chaired by the Chief Minister will have Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Union Minister Alphonse Kannamthanam, ministers E Chandrasekharan, Mathew T Thomas, A K Saseendran and Ramachandran Kadannappally, chief secretary, Planning Board vice chairman, T K A Nair and K M Chandrasekhar. 

There will also be prominent names representing various sectors like young entrepreneur Byju Raveendran of Byju’s App, former HUDCO chairman V Suresh, Alice Vaidyan, NRK businessman M A Yusuffali, K P Kannan of CDS and Muralee Thummarukudy. The panel will provide necessary advice and overall guidance for various projects. The first meeting of the panel will be on October 22. 

Empowered Committee 

At the third level will be a high-powered committee chaired by the Chief Secretary. It will be in-charge of vetting the proposals that come up before the advisory panel and the cabinet in addition to coordinating with various departments, proposing guidelines and advising the government on resource mobilisation. 
It will also monitor the implementation of various projects and schemes cleared by the cabinet. With Principal Secretary V Venu as CEO, the committee will have secretaries of various departments and two-nominated ex-officio members and the Chief Minister’s Secretary. 

A three-member execution panel will implement projects. It will be chaired by former chief secretary K M Abraham and will have V Venu as CEO in addition to CM’s secretary M Sivasankar. 

There will be a professionally-run Secretariat system to implement the rebuild projects. There will be district-level panels to  supervise and execute the projects. The procurement of services and materials for reconstruction is a major responsibility and will be entrusted with an expert agency.

Action plan for fund collection

  • The CM said keeping in mind the requirement, the state has come up with a detailed perspective on financial assistance. It Includes:

  • Restructuring of budgetary allocations for various departments

  • Additional funds available once the borrowing limit is increased

  • State share from Centrally-sponsored schemes and National Disaster Response Fund

  • Feasible funds from Central schemes

  • Assistance from multilateral agencies like World Bank and ADB

  • Crowd Funding, CMDRF funds

  • Assistance from bilateral agencies like Japan International Cooperation Agency

  • Assistance from NABARD, HUDCO

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rebuild Kerala Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp