Sabarimala verdict: Police arrests eight protesters for searching vehicles for women; Tamil couple beaten up

More police force, including female personnel, have been called in as situation remain tense in the area.

Ayyappa Samrakshana Samiti Ayyappa Seva Sangom members blocking a bus heading to Pampa to check for women devotees at Nilakkal | EPS

Eight people preventing entry of women to Sabarimala were arrested by the police at Nilakkal base camp on Tuesday evening following multiple incidents of protesters stopping vehicles and forcefully sending back of women passengers.

The protesters had earlier stopped female journalists and travellers crossing their 'check post' - before searching a police van for women officers.

There were also reports of a Tamil couple from Chennai on their way to the hill shrine being manhandled by the same mob. Minor clashes between the police and the protesters were reported as Pazhani (45) and his wife Panchavarnnam (40) were moved to safety.

Videos of people, mainly women, searching bus and even private vehicles for female passengers and forcing them to either get down or go back were doing the rounds on social media.

All the range IGs have been ordered to take strict action against anyone who disturbs traffic in the region. Nobody will be allowed to take law into their own hands, ADGP Anil Kanth was reported as saying by TNIE's Malayalam portal Samakalika Malayalam.

The group, under the banner of "Ayyappa Samrakshana Samiti" is expected to intensify their protests as the Sabarimala shrine opens on Wednesday for the pilgrimage season.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated the state government's stand that it will ensure facilities to all women devotees who wish to go to Sabarimala. 

"We will not allow anyone to take law and order into their hands. Those who wish to visit Sabarimala for worship are free to go there. The government will not submit a review petition against SC verdict," he added.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

