Anger boils over after early morning standoff

It is 4.15 am. Nilakkal, the entry point to the Sabarimala temple, witnesses a heated debate between scores of devotees and a handful of police personnel deployed in the area.

NILAKKAL: It is 4.15 am. Nilakkal, the entry point to the Sabarimala temple, witnesses a heated debate between scores of devotees and a handful of police personnel deployed in the area. The tension is palpable. Amid the drizzle and the early morning chill, the protesters appear determined to take their stir to the next level, whatever that might be. On the eve of the temple opening for the monthly pooja, angry protesters have blocked the entire stretch in Nilakkal to prevent the entry of female devotees.

Almost 24 hours into the blockade, the situation shows no signs of abating. In an obvious move to placate them, the police prevent all private vehicles from going beyond Nilakkal. The face-off is being projected as a battle of faith against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. Furious devotees can be seen making threats, while hurling abuses at the cops and the SC amid recurring outbursts with the media persons gathered here.

“Don’t forget that there will be a day when Pinarayi Vijayan will be held accountable for all these wrongdoings,” warns an youngster, even as another exhorts to gather maximum supporters from across the state. Protesters from various Hindu organisations have flocked together under the banner of Sabarimala Aachara Samrakshana Samiti.

Even as hundreds of protesters keep provoking the police personnel, the cops continue with their calm posturing. The 30-odd police personnel, including female cops, deployed here are led by Pathanamthitta SP T Narayanan, who show admirable restraint while dealing with the agitated youth. Occasionally, the crowd breaks into fervent chants of ‘Swamiye Saranamayyappa’, as if to remind the faithful of the purpose for which they have assembled. In between, some irate protesters target the media, attacking a couple of TV news channel reporters and their vehicles.

Four people are taken into custody. At 5 am, after a 30-minute stand-off, more police personnel are deployed. By 5.30 am, a KSRTC bus ferries the first set of devotees to the temple. By 6.15 am, the situation gets out of hand. The cops are forced to disperse the gathering. A couple of them are taken into custody, while others are forcefully evicted. The pandal — the protest venue — is finally dismantled.

