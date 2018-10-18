Home States Kerala

Attacks part of plot to worsen law and order: Police

Law and order came under severe strain at Nilakkal and Pampa on Wednesday as certain miscreants, under the guise of devotees, unleashed attacks on journalists and the public.

Published: 18th October 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters attack journalists’ vehicles as they arrive to report the Sabarimala temple reopening after the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By AJAY KANTH & ANILKUMAR T
Express News Service

NILAKKAL, SABARIMALA:  Law and order came under severe strain at Nilakkal and Pampa on Wednesday as certain miscreants, under the guise of devotees, unleashed attacks on journalists and the public. This scene unfolded even as a section of Ayyappa devotees opted to hold peaceful protests by way of ‘Namajapams.’

The attacks have been assessed by the police as a plot to further worsen the law and order to create chaos. Three vehicles carrying journalists were vandalised by miscreants who were found to be under the influence of alcohol. Though the leaders of the outfits came forward to pacify the situation, the frenzied mob carried on the attacks in which four journalists suffered minor injuries. A vehicle carrying a woman journalist was destroyed completely at Nilakkal when the miscreants blocked her when she proceeded to Pampa in the vehicle.

“There is a concerted effort by a few who have sneaked in as one among us to incite violence. We are here for peaceful protests and don’t prefer violence,” said an official spokesperson of Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi. The police officers said it was hard to identify miscreants as all have come dressed as devotees. “We are monitoring the activities of a few suspects. As more people are coming in, things are expected to worsen further,” a senior police officer said. Intelligence officers said there are inputs that the protests will be expanded to Erumely and Pathanamthitta in the coming days. “We just wanted to go to Pampa to report the incident.

But the frustrated devotees stopped us at Nilakkal and without asking anything they damaged the car using stones, canes and other items. Some unidentified people also used abusive language against me. We reached here as we came to know that the police will ensure the security of the women. They kept mum when they vandalised our car. It’s god’s grace we escaped unhurt,” said a woman journalist who reached Nilakkal to cover the incident.

