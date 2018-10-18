Camp Sabarimala turns war zone on the issue of women entry

Express News Service

NILAKKAL/PAMPA: ON Wednesday, only hours before Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opened for monthly pooja, Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, Pampa and Elavunkal turned literally a war zone, with a section of the gathered people — protesting against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into the shrine — clashing with the police, who eventually resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

The entire Nilakkal-Pampa stretch came to a standstill after the clash.

As the protest continued into Wednesday night at Nilakkal and Pampa, devotees, mainly women, kept joining it at both places. It is expected to continue till Monday when the temple will close after five-day Thulam monthly pooja.

‘’We won’t allow any woman or girl to break the century-old belief. Our protest will continue till the government finds a solution to preserve Sabarimala’s tradition,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi vice-president Haridas K.

The protest, under the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshna Samiti, which began on Tuesday afternoon as a peaceful sit-in, saw sporadic outbursts on early Wednesday morning before the police suddenly barged in, forcefully evicted the protestors and dismantled their makeshift tent.

Soon after, a heavy contingent of police personnel arrived at the spot to take control, following which peace reigned for a couple of hours. The protest gathered momentum with the arrival of senior BJP leaders like Shoba Surendran, M T Ramesh, Hindu Aikyavedi leader Sasikala and independent MLA P C George. The devotees also laid siege to Pampa. Things went out of control around 9 am when thousands of devotees from across the state swamped the protest venue.

Devotees from various Hindu outfits, along with the Ayyappa Seva Sangham and the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, took part in the protests. Senior Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash among others launched a day-long dharna at Nilakkal. Though Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham had assured women devotees of all protection and said no one would be allowed to stop Pampa-bound vehicles, protestors continued stop them, including KSRTC buses, to see to it there are no female devotees in the 10-50 age group, in the presence of police.

Meanwhile, Madhavi, 45, from Hyderabad managed to reach Pampa and even went 200 metres further on the Swami Ayyappan Road before she returned “in fear”. Another woman from Cherthala was stopped at Pathanamthitta, from where simultaneous protests were reported.

Devotees, led by Rahul Easwar, reportedly inspected vehicles carrying pilgrims at Pampa. The demolished protest pandal waas soon reinstalled even as senior leader K Sudhakaran criticised police action against the devotees. Even mediapersons were not spared by the protestors. Three media vehicles were damaged and journalists attacked in the melee.

The agitation became a massive mob frenzy at around 3.30pm, resulting in lathi-charge and stone-pelting between raging protestors and the police. A high-level police team led by ADGP Anil Kant and Manoj Abraham is camping at Nilakkal.

RSS criminals behind violence: E P Jayarajan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blaming the “RSS criminals” for the violence in Nilakkal and Pampa on Wednesday, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the government will take stern action against the miscreants.

CM draws flak for tour

NILAKKAL: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drew immense flak from various quarters for his alleged insensitivity to the whole issue by choosing the day to kick-start his foreign trip to mobilise resources for the state after floods.

Prohibitory order

The Pathanamthitta district administration decided to enforce prohibitory order Section 144 on Wednesday. It will be clamped in four places — Sabarimala, Nilakkal, Pampa and Elavunkal.

Battleground decoded

The ways the unruly scenes played out at Nilakkal and Pampa on Wednesday during the hours preceding the opening of Sabarimala Sannidhanam at 4.55 pm, it appeared as if most of the frames that constituted the big picture were following a script. It was visible from the seeming nonchalance of the police while many media members including women were getting threatened and roughed up by a frenzied mob.

Then came the stage when the charged-up mob got emboldened enough to attack the outnumbered policemen, pelting them with stones, almost at will.

This went on for a while, long enough for the media still smarting from the attack unleashed on them to report to the outside world the unruly scenes that were unfolding right in front of their eyes.

Then came the gradual turning of the tide, as the police deployed at what was virtually a war zone, saw its strength getting reinforced. Then came the charge – it was the turn of the belligerent mob to be attacked. The tide had changed, the day was won and the district collector had enough grounds to justify the administration’s strategy, tracing back the dynamic developments of the day.

Result: Section 144 declared at Nilakkal, Pamba, Elavunkal and Sannidhanam on Thursday.