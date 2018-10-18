Home States Kerala

‘Cong opening door of secular Kerala to BJP’

The Congress is opening the door of secular Kerala to the BJP-RSS combine under the cover of Sabarimala protest, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 18th October 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  The Congress is opening the door of secular Kerala to the BJP-RSS combine under the cover of Sabarimala protest, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The Indian Union Muslim League’s tacit support to the BJP in the name of faith should remember that the Babri Masjid was demolished in the name of faith.

“Will it (IUML) support the construction of Ram temple at the site because it is a matter of faith?” he asked. Kodiyeri was speaking at a function in Madikai grama panchayat in Kasargod district on Wednesday. He said there was no protest in Maharashtra when the Bombay High Court allowed women to enter the Shani Shingnapur temple in 2016.

Also, women won the right to enter Haji Ali Dargha in Mumbai after five years in 2016, he said. The BJP-RSS combine was trying to unleash political violence across the state in the name of Sabarimala protest, the CPM leader said.

“And the Congress is extending support to it,” he said. Kodiyeri said the police were exercising admirable self-restraint so as to maintain peace in the state. “The self-restrain should not be seen as a weakness,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp