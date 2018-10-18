Home States Kerala

CRPF constable held for chain snatching

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Alappuzha District Police Chief will submit a report to the headquarters of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) demanding action against CRPF constable, from Pathanamthitta, after he was arrested for chain snatching. DPC S Surendran said that they have arrested Vijith, 28, of

Kunnathumakara, Koyipram, Thiruvalla, on Tuesday for snatching the chain of a woman while she was riding her two-wheeler. “The incident took place on August 28, at Chennithala within Mannar police station limit. After the incident, he left for his job in Delhi.

However, we have identified him based on CCTV visuals of the area. We got information the other day that he reached home from his workplace for holidays. Following it we arrested him on Tuesday and he was remanded in judicial custody by Chengannur court,’’ the DPC said.

“We will submit the report to CRPF soon demanding action against him. While grilling him, the accused confessed that he was involved in two chain snatching cases in Kottayam,” DPC said.

Comments

