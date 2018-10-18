Devotees fear temple will lose its sanctity

Express News Service

NILAKKAL: Radhakrishnan, a 72-yearold from Erode in Tamil Nadu, used to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala every month for poojas. According to neighbours, he has visited the temple more than 500 times over the past 65 years.

But Radhakrishnan — popularly known as Guruswami — has decided to stop his visits due to the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. “His whole life is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. Under his guidance, we started coming to Sabarimala. We have never visited the shrine without his guidance.

But this time, he refused to come and that is in protest. He will visit the hill shrine only if the court revokes the verdict,” said Sivasami N, an Erode resident. This is not an isolated case. Many devotees have decided to stop visiting the shrine in protest against the SC order. “There are several senior devotees from Palakkad who have decided not to come to Sabarimala.

For us, Sabarimala is a holy place. If women of all ages come here, the temple will lose its sanctity,” said Manoj, a devotee from Cherpulassery.