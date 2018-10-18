Home States Kerala

'I took helmet for self-protection', says Kerala cop trolled for stealing helmets during Sabarimala protests

Kerala cop Augustine Joseph has justified his decision to take helmet from a vehicle at Sabarimala, when the cops came under attack from protesters.

Augustine Joseph, a Kerala cop who had faced social media backlash after visuals of him showing taking a helmet from the parking area at Sabarimala sannidhanam surfaced, said he took the helmet for self-protection.

Justifying his action, he said, "I reached sannidhanam without carrying a helmet, thinking that some 'mura japam' was happening there. Soon, we came under a rain of big stones from all sides by agitators. I didn't find anything wrong in taking helmets from bikes at the parking area...no need to say that those who hurled stones at us were not devotees...many of my colleagues are now admitted in hospital, no one seems to have discussed about them in channels. We also have parents anxiously waiting for us at home. I didn't steal helmet, took it only to save my own life, please think twice before abusing or criticising us, we are also human beings, and we also have families." 

