Rebuilding Kerala after devastating floods main focus of TiEcon annual meet 

KOCHI: The seventh edition of state’s largest entrepreneurs meet TiEcon Kerala will be focused on Rebuilding Kerala by Leveraging Entrepreneurship and Emerging Technologies. The two days long event will be held on November 16 and 17 at Le Meridian Convention Centre in Kochi.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, TiE Kerala, President MSA Kumar said the business community is joining hands with the state government’s effort to rebuilding Kerala which was affected by the devastating flood in August.

“We firmly believe that Kerala entrepreneurs can contribute substantially in the rebuilding process. As the first step, we have chosen the theme of TiEcon Kerala 2018 as ‘Rebuild Kerala: Leveraging Entrepreneurship and Emerging Technologies’. We believe entrepreneurship can create employment and wealth by which impact of the flood can be ceased to a certain extent,” he said.

Forty Sessions

The event will be held in six tracks covering more than forty sessions. More than 100 speakers from India and abroad will address the sessions. Apart from this seminars and panel discussions on Rebuilding Kerala would be held. Subjects like artificial intelligence, IOT, Block Chain, Cyber Security and Future Mobility will be covered in the technology-related sessions.

Rebuild Ideation Competition

As part of TiEcon Kerala, selected nine leading business schools in Kerala will be competing by bringing out innovative ideas to rebuild Kerala. The presentation of the ideas will be done on October 31 and the best idea presenting B-school will be given the opportunity to make presentations during the business meet.

Capital Cafe (Pitch Fest)

Unlike previous TiEcon in which aspiring entrepreneurs in Kochi are given an opportunity to pitch their innovative business plans, the upcoming edition of TiEcon will have Pitch Fest on a regional basis. The regional basis pitch fest will be held at Kozhikode, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. The selected 15 innovative business ideas generating entrepreneurs will be mentored by leading business persons. Later it will be pitched at TiEcon. Similarly, startups will get a space to display their products, prototypes, services and solutions.

TiEcon Annual Award

On the final day of the event, four categories of award- Entrepreneur of the year, Emerging Entrepreneur of the year, Start-up Entrepreneur of the year and Woman Entrepreneur of the year will be given. The registration of the delegates has been opened through the website www.tieconkerala.org. For more details contact 8129367122.