85 patients found abandoned at Goverment Mental hospital

'A few of these patients are natives of other states. The rest are Malayalis. But we are yet to trace the roots of many of these members.' 

Published: 19th October 2018 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As many as 85 patients admitted to Government Hospital for Mental Health and Care, Kuthiravattam, who have now completely recovered from their illness, are staring a bleak future as their family members and relatives are not willing to accept them. This is the third incident, reported in the city within a month, where people particularly senior citizens were found to be abandoned by their family in various hospitals.

Earlier, an inspection held by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Social Justice Department has found that many elders were abandoned in Government General Beach Hospital and Medical College, Kozhikode. The latest of the incident has come to light when the DLSA and Social Justice Department were initiating action to rehabilitate the deserted patients. DLSA has also initiated legal procedures against some family members as per the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Government Hospital for Mental Health and Care Superintendent K C Rameshan said this is not the first time patients admitted to the hospital, even after their recovery, are not been accepted by family members. “A few of these patients are natives of other states. The rest are Malayalis. But we are yet to trace the roots of many of these members,” he said. As per information, it is known that about 16 patients are from other states.

“In the past, we have contacted DLSA and other officials to rehabilitate them. And we have been helped by other NGO groups to trace the roots of some patients,” said Dr Rameshan adding that we will follow the same procedures even now. “We have also initiated legal procedures against family members of some patients. We will continue with that,” he added.

Dr Rameshan said that those from the other states do not understand our language. “They only know their mother tongue. In this case, we have a few people who know languages of some other states. They used to talk with them find out their place. This has worked in the past and some have gone back to their houses. We are trying the same chance even now,” he said.

TAGS
Mental hospital Kuthiravattam

