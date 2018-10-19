Home States Kerala

Centre had warned about clashes at Sabarimala

The Sabarimala temple opened for women devotees on Wednesday triggering violent protests by those opposing the move. 

Published: 19th October 2018

Sabarimala-women entry-protests

Sabarimala. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre had issued security advisory to Kerala on 16 October, warning it against clashes and asking the state government to make adequate security arrangements ahead of entry of women to shrine.

Besides Kerala, the Union Home Ministry also wrote to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu warning them about left activists using women to create trouble at Sabarimala. The ministry had also asked them to prepare for protests being called by right-wing groups.

The Sabarimala temple opened for women devotees on Wednesday triggering violent protests by those opposing the move. Despite heavy police security, many people including several women got injured during the protests.

The ministry had asked the southern states to tighten security in view of the continuing protests against the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups to Sabarimala temple.

"As per the information received, comprehensive security arrangements would be required at the Sabrimala shrine on the date of its opening for monthly rituals on 17.10.2018, in the backdrop of the state government's decision to implement the recent order of the Supreme Court," read the advisory.

In the advisory, the ministry had asked the three states to closely monitor the dissemination of various "adverse" messages through social media and the Internet services, to ensure that no breach of law and order takes place.

"All necessary precautionary measures may be taken to maintain law and order and appropriate security arrangements may be made to prevent any untoward incident," the advisory had stated.

It also referred to campaigns of certain civil and women's rights activists, Left parties and fronts and pro-Left wing extremism groups in favour of women's entry into the shrine and actively using women to do so.

The centre had warned Kerala government about the plan of Hindu outfits that they would organize protest programmes against Supreme Court's order on October 17 at Nilackal village at Pathanamthitta district and Erumeli village in Kotayyam districts.

"Separately, Ayyappa devotees, Hindu outfits and certain caste-based outfits have been organising state-wide protest against the Supreme Court order. Participation in these protests has ranged from 50-3000, including participation of sizeable number of women. Hindu outfits have also organised a few protest programme in neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka," the advisory said.

Two women reached the hilltop on Friday but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
