First person: At Sabarimala on the day when two women made it till the entry point

One thing that was noticeable was that 99 per cent of the protesters there were sporting the 'Irumudikketu' of the pilgrims.

Published: 19th October 2018 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Activist Rehana Fathima And Kavitha returning from Sabarimala Sannidhanam following devotees' protest on Friday. (BP Deepu | EPS)

By BP Deepu
Express News Service

SANNIDHANAM: It was 2 am Friday and raining heavily when I reached Pamba. By 3.30, the rain had petered out and I began making my way to the Sannidhanam. There, by the Nadapanthal, a few protesters had gathered by 7.30 am, chanting hymns. There was talk that a young woman would be escorted to the shrine by the police.

Gradually the crowd of protesters swelled to around 200 people including small children and elderly women. By then, there was talk that the police would take the woman through another route near the Bailey bridge. So other news photographers and I moved to the bridge. Hearing rumours that women might make their way to the shrine under police guard, a few protesters had stationed themselves at that point. Shortly after eight in the morning, a group of around 50 policemen passed through.

They were followed by another group led by IG S Sreejith. There were two women in the group - Kavitha in a police protective jacket and helmet and Rehana Fathima in black, but sporting a helmet.

They were taken to the Forest Department's inspection bungalow which stood nearby. By then, the chants of 'Swamiye Saranamayappa' had grown in pitch and the crowd had swelled to around 300. One thing that was noticeable was that 99 per cent of the protesters there were sporting the 'Irumudikketu' of the pilgrims. As the protests grew louder, IG Sreejith came down and spoke to them. The protesters responded that the would leave the area if the women quit first.

Sreejith returned and spoke to the women and a few minutes later, they were let off to the Forest Department's IB. I made my way to the Sannidhanam as there was talk that the police might lead the women there by a different route. Near the 'Pathinettampadi,' another situation was developing. The 'Parikarmis' - assistant priests - numbering around 30 had taken position near the foot of the steps and began chanting hymns. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru announced that he had been instructed to shut the Sreekovil and hand over the key to the Pandalam Palace in the event of young women entering the temple.

The tantri said that he respected the Supreme Court verdict, but his heart was with the devotees. This happened shortly after 10 am and was received with cheers. With such an eventuality in the offing, reportedly Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran also contacted the police and by 10.45 am, the women were let off from the area under strong police guard.

