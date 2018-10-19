Home States Kerala

#MeToo allegation: Riyas Komu steps down from all positions at Kochi Biennale

Komu is a leading artist and co-founder/secretary of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and the decision to step down comes even as preparations are underway for the fourth edition of the Biennale

Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder Too movement claimed perhaps the biggest personality from the art world with Riyas Komu (Photo | Facebook/Architectural Digest India)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The #MeToo movement claimed perhaps the biggest personality from the art world with Riyas Komu on Friday stepping down from all management positions connected with the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), following allegations of his sexual misconduct.

The Management Committee of the KBF, which met on Friday to discuss the allegation raised against Komu, said in a statement that Komu has stepped down from all his management positions connected to the Biennale "till the matter is resolved".

Komu is a leading artist and co-founder/secretary of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and the decision to step down comes even as preparations are underway for the fourth edition of the Biennale, which will run from December 12, 2018 to March 29, 2019.

"Though the Foundation has received no formal complaint, we are collectively committed to ensuring zero tolerance to any harassment or misconduct, and have decided to constitute a committee to inquire into this matter," the KBF statement said, adding that the "Kochi Biennale Foundation is responsible for the safety and security of its community, and will take all measures to ensure this as we work together in making the Biennale".

An allegation on Tuesday by an art world professional, which was shared on an anonymously-run Instagram account 'Scene and Herd', the woman said she had come to Kochi in October 2015 to discuss a project with Komu. In Kochi, she alleged that Komu pushed her against a wall and kissed.

“I’m deeply upset that this incident has been understood and presented in this manner. However, as the person has expressed hurt, I would like here to offer my apologies and I am opening myself to the possibility of a conversation," Komu wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday, adding that as an artist who is committed to social and political causes, "I support the #MeToo movement that has disrupted the prevailing structures of authority and created ways for representing previously suppressed voices".
 

