Mohanlal says he asked and Dileep quit A.M.M.A; Alencier told to explain #MeToo charges

KOCHI: It is official now; Actor Dileep, who is the accused in the actor abduction case, is not a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) anymore, confirms the organisations' president Mohanlal. However, the actor's announcement is a sharp deviation from the stance taken by actor Siddique, the Executive Committee member, who the other day said that the decision on Dileep's resignation will be taken at the next General Body meeting.

Briefing media here after a meeting of the available Executive members, Mohanlal said he as the A.M.M.A president, asked for the resignation. "Following the WCC meeting, we were about to demand Dileep's resignation. However, Kerala witnessed one of the worst calamities in its history, the floods, which delayed the proceedings. However, I personally demanded his resignation as the A.M.M.A president. The available members of the Executive Committee have approved it and now it is official- A.M.M.A has ousted Dileep," said Mohanlal.

Association of Malayalam Movie Artsits #AMMA president @Mohanlal says AMMA has sought and obtained the resignation of actor #Dileep who is accused in the actress assault case. A forum has been constituted within AMMA to address women's issues says @Mohanlal @NewIndianXpress — Sovi Vidyadharan (@vidyadharansovi) 19 October 2018

Regarding resignation the four actors including the survivor, who has resigned from A.M.M.A, Mohanlal said they should submit an application. " Nobody is insisting that they should apologise. however, if they want to come back to the organisation, they should come forward and say that they want to be back," said Mohanlal.

Regarding the contradictory remarks made by Sidhique and A.M.M.A treasurer Jagadeesh, the latter said Sidhique said his personal opinion. "Please do not ask about my remarks the other day. We are good friends and we use to have "friendly quarrels" in the past too. There is no difference of opinion between me and Sidhique," the actor added.

Seek Explanation from Alencier

A.M.M.A will seek an explanation from actor Alenicier, whom actor Divya Gopinath has accused of sexual harassment "The next Executive Committee will discuss the issue. Divya is yet to submit her complaint to A.M.M.A. Even though she is not a member of A.M.M.A, we will accept her complaint if she files it. In actor Mukesh's case, more clarity is needed. That is why we are yet to take an action," added Mohanlal.

Term "actors" used again for Revathy, Padmapriya and Parvathy

Mohanlal, on Friday's press conference too called the actors who represented W.C.C as actors. When quizzed about Revathy, Padmapriya and Parvathy complaining that he used the word "actors" instead of their names, Mohanlal said that he did not use the word deliberately or with an intention to belittle them. "The reporters asked me what is my remarks on the complaints raised by the three actors. In the same tune, I sued the word "actors" in my reply too. I do not think there is anything wrong in that. See, I do not understand why everybody is taking it as Mohanlal vs WCC or other organisations. Things are getting personal and I am getting affected out of it," said Mohanlal. he also said that he will quit as A.M.M.A president if he feels that a majority do not want him in that post.

Siddique's Stance

Taking a sharp U-Turn from the claims that he was officially assigned to air A.M.M.A's official version, actor Sidhique on Friday said all that was his personal opinion. "However, I still have a personal opinion that there is some conspiracy behind the whole move of W.C.C. I even suspect that they are conspiring against Mohanlal and is trying to personally target him," added Sidhique.