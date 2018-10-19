Pinarayi Vijayan behind women's attempts to enter Sabarimala, says UDF Convenor Benny Behnan

By Express News Service

KOCHIl: UDF Convenor Benny Behnan on Friday alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is conspiring for the successful entry of women to Sabarimala under Police cover. He was speaking to reporters in Kochi on Friday.

According to Benny, the CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had stated that no one will be forcefully taken to Sabarimala in wake of Supreme Court order in Sabarimala women entry issue. So the party should seek an explanation from Chief Minister.

"Activist Rehna Fathima claimed that it was with the permission of authorities she attempted to reach Sabarimala. She should reveal the names of the persons from whom she sought permission. Even though Chief Minister knew that Sabarimala temple is to be scheduled to be opened for the devotees, without taking any responsibility he decided to stay far," he said.

Benny claimed that intelligence wing has severely failed in Sabarimala issue. "How Intelligence wing failed to get any information about the arrival of Rehna Fathima who took part in Kiss of Love movement in Sabarimala. There are also several questions to be answered about appointing IG Sreejith at Sabarimala Soon after the appointment of Sreejith, Rehna reached Pampa. The activist using police helmet and jacket has to be probed," he said.

According to Benny, it is to facilitate women entry to Sabarimala, IG Sreejith was appointed. "The plan is made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and executed with the help of police officers. Pinarayi Vijayan wants bleed shed at Sabarimala," he said.