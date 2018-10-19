Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: LDF to launch counter campaign as BJP blocks highway again

In a statement, the LDF said a public rally would be organised at Kanhangad on October 29.

BJP protesters burned camphor on the road, chanted Ayyappa hymns and blocked the highway

KASARGOD: The BJP activists led by district president K Shreekanth blocked the national highway at Karanthakad in the district to protest against the implementation of Supreme Court verdict allowing women in Sabarimala.

The BJP protesters burned camphor on the road, chanted Ayyappa hymns and blocked the highway.

The police said they squatted on the road around 5 PM and blocked the traffic on the busy highway for one hour.

This is the second protest of the BJP by blocking the highway in the past nine days.

On October 11, the BJP blocked the traffic at five places against the state government's decision to implement the order, without filing a review petition.

They blocked the highway at Uppala, Kumbla, Kasargod, Kanhangad and Vellarikkundu.

On October 15, around 3,000 people took out a march from Keezhur to Trikananad -- a 10-km stretch on the coastal highway. The police booked 3,000 people for taking out the march without permission and disrupting traffic.

LDF to hold explanatory meet

Meanwhile, the LDF Kasargod district committee said it would organise explanatory meetings to expose the 'violent protests launched by the RSS-BJP and the misinformation campaign against the government' in connection with the decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

The rally would be inaugurated by CPM central committee member and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan.

CPI district secretary Govindan Pallikkapil will preside over the function.

It said the Supreme Court gave the verdict allowing women to enter shrine in Sabarimala on a petition filed by a woman lawyer affiliated to the RSS. "People should see through their intention," the LDF said.

