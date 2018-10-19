Shut down Sabarimala temple if women enter: Pandalam Palace Trust to officials

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pandalam Palace Trust on Friday wrote a letter to functionaries of Sabarimala temple asking them to shut down the temple in case of any breach of rituals.

The letter, which is addressed to executive and administrative officers of Sabarimala Davaswom said that if anything happens at the temple against the rituals, it must be shut down.

In case of any breach of rituals, the temple will be reopened after the tantri or head priest cleanses the shrine, the letter further said.

The royal family of Panthalam issued a statement earlier today stating that a purification ritual ( shudikarana or parihara pooja) would have to be performed if any of the customs were found to have been violated at the shrine.

The Pandalam royal family, who claimed to have a strong bond with Lord Ayyappa had earlier said that if all women are allowed to enter the temple, then the Lord will curse devotees with bad fortune.

The royal family had also organised a peaceful protest on October 12 against the Supreme Court verdict which allowed the entry of women of all age groups into the temple.