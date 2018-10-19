Home States Kerala

Shut down Sabarimala temple if women enter: Pandalam Palace Trust to officials

In case of any breach of rituals, the temple will be reopened after the headpriest cleanses it, a letter addressed to the shrine officials by the trust said.

Published: 19th October 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-priests-protest

Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pandalam Palace Trust on Friday wrote a letter to functionaries of Sabarimala temple asking them to shut down the temple in case of any breach of rituals.

The letter, which is addressed to executive and administrative officers of Sabarimala Davaswom said that if anything happens at the temple against the rituals, it must be shut down.

In case of any breach of rituals, the temple will be reopened after the tantri or head priest cleanses the shrine, the letter further said.

Read LIVE updates HERE of DAY 3 of the Sabarimala standoff

The royal family of Panthalam issued a statement earlier today stating that a purification ritual (shudikarana or parihara pooja) would have to be performed if any of the customs were found to have been violated at the shrine.

The Pandalam royal family, who claimed to have a strong bond with Lord Ayyappa had earlier said that if all women are allowed to enter the temple, then the Lord will curse devotees with bad fortune.

The royal family had also organised a peaceful protest on October 12 against the Supreme Court verdict which allowed the entry of women of all age groups into the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala entry row Sabarimala protests women's entry in Sabarimala Pandalam royal family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp