Travancore Devaswom Board not to file review petition on Sabarimala issue

Travancore Devaswom Board will consult senior lawyer Manu Abhishek Singhvi to explore the possibility of a review petition.

Published: 19th October 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-women entry-protests

Sabarimala temple.(Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board will not file a review petition on the Sabarimala case. TDB president A Padmakumar said the board will instead file a report to the apex court and the High Court on the current "serious situation" at the hill shrine.

"Board need not file a petition in the apex court since we are party to the 25 review petitions filed by different persons. We can state our stand in those hearings," he said after a meeting of the board at its headquarters here on Friday.

ALSO READ: Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine

However, he said the board will consult senior lawyer Manu Abhishek Singhvi to explore the possibility of a review petition.

The TDB will also ask chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to convene a meeting of stakeholders of the temple to discuss the troubles faced by devotees in the current scenario, Padmakumar said.

He condemned efforts to politicise the issue and also activists who attempt to visit the shrine as a challenge.

"The Sabarimala poonkavanam is an abode of peace; where devotees come in search of peace. The TDB does not want the place to become a war zone," he said.

"Besides the apex court, the Union Home Department has asked southern states including Kerala to tighten security in view of the protests against the SC order lifting the age bar for women devotees," he said.

On why the board was reluctant to file a petition and take the devotees into confidence, he said: "Please do not question our sincerity"

The board meeting was attended by Padmakumar and member KP Sankaradas. Another member K Raghavan could not attend as his tenure ended on Thursday.

Travancore Devaswom Board A Padmakumar Manu Abhishek Singhvi

