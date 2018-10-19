Home States Kerala

Who is afraid of questions in A.M.M.A ?

AMMA president Mohanlal

KOCHI: In a clear ploy to avoid the number of questions, the office bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) are constantly avoiding print media from the press conferences.

It was after the notorious post-General Body press briefing in June 2017, in which the print media raised questions against Dileep in his presence and Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar reacted violently against the press, that A.M.M.A has decided to avoid print media.

Though repeatedly asked about not inviting print media to the press meets, A.M.M.A general secretary Idavela Babu failed to give an answer. The Association did not have any official spokesperson and the lack of clarity of opinions among its office-bearers always result in contradictory opinions.

The reason is that the office bearers clearly want to avoid more questions being asked. They always want to restrict the number of questions and do not want to get 'exposed' more, added insiders within AMMA.

