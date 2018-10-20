Home States Kerala

IUML Kerala MLA Abdul Razak passes away at 63

In the 2016 Assembly polls, he won with a margin of 89 votes when he defeated senior BJP leader K. Surendran.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

 PB Abdul Razak. (Photo|Youtube screen grab)

By Express News Service

KASARGODE: Manjeshwaram MLA and Indian Union Muslim League leader P B Abdul Razak passed away on Saturday. He was 63.

Party leaders said he was ailing from respiratory infections and fever for the past three days and was admitted in a private hospital in Kasargod. He died around 5 am, they said.

The body has been taken to his house at Naimarmoola in Kasargod. Razak, a two-time MLA, registered a dramatic victory in the 2016 Assembly election by defeating the BJP's K Surendran by 89 votes. The slender margin shook the party, but he gifted himself an Innova car and took 89 as its registration number.

He first became MLA in 2011, when he defeated CPM's C H Kunhambu by 5,828 votes in Manjeshwaram constituency. Razak, a wealthy businessman, was also a member of IUML national working committees.

Born on October 1, 1955 to Beeran Moideen and Beefathima, Razak's schooling stopped at class 9. He entered politics through Muslim Youth League, and went on to become the general secretary of the organisation.

He had been the president of Kasargod district panchayat; and president of Chengala gram panchayat for seven years. He is survived by wife Safiya, and children Shafeeq, Saira, Shyla and Shyma. His funeral would be held at Alampady Juma Masjid at 6pm on Saturday, said party leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PB Abdul Razak IUML

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp