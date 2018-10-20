Home States Kerala

Moratorium on interest payments: Kerala taxi operators move High Court

In the petition, TOAK, the association of taxi operators in the state, said it is a major component of the state’s tourism industry, contributing 12 per cent of Kerala’s GDP. 

Published: 20th October 2018 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has asked the government and other respondents to submit statements within 15 days on a writ petition filed by the Travel Operators Association of Kerala (TOAK) seeking moratorium of interest for the loans, providing fresh loans and others as their business was severely affected by the floods. 

In the petition, TOAK, the association of taxi operators in the state, said it is a major component of the state’s tourism industry, contributing 12 per cent of Kerala’s GDP. The floods seriously affected operations of tourist vehicles and a large number of tourists were not able to be catered because of the damage caused to vehicles. 

The matter comes under the Disaster Management Act 2005, under Section 13, 19, 22 and 23, which are mandatory provisions to take appropriate steps to mitigate the situation. “Agriculturists are given moratorium and banks have extended financial help for many other sections.

The same treatment is to be extended to the travel operators as well, the petition sought. The respondents include the National Disaster Management Authority, Union of India, Government of Kerala and various government departments,” a release said. The petition also seeks to increase taxi fare by 50 per cent in view of hike in the price of fuel, spare parts, insurance premium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala high court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp