Moratorium on interest payments: Kerala taxi operators move High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has asked the government and other respondents to submit statements within 15 days on a writ petition filed by the Travel Operators Association of Kerala (TOAK) seeking moratorium of interest for the loans, providing fresh loans and others as their business was severely affected by the floods.

In the petition, TOAK, the association of taxi operators in the state, said it is a major component of the state’s tourism industry, contributing 12 per cent of Kerala’s GDP. The floods seriously affected operations of tourist vehicles and a large number of tourists were not able to be catered because of the damage caused to vehicles.

The matter comes under the Disaster Management Act 2005, under Section 13, 19, 22 and 23, which are mandatory provisions to take appropriate steps to mitigate the situation. “Agriculturists are given moratorium and banks have extended financial help for many other sections.

The same treatment is to be extended to the travel operators as well, the petition sought. The respondents include the National Disaster Management Authority, Union of India, Government of Kerala and various government departments,” a release said. The petition also seeks to increase taxi fare by 50 per cent in view of hike in the price of fuel, spare parts, insurance premium.