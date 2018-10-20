New threat@Sabarimala: Shutdown

AJAY KANTH and ANILKUMAR T By

SABARIMALA: Mounting pressure on the state government to look for legal options against the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in all age groups to Sabarimala temple, the Pandalam Palace on Friday warned the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that they would shut down the temple if its sanctity was affected due to non-observance of rituals, which include entry of women aged between 10 and 50.

A letter was issued to the executive officer and administrative officer of Sabarimala Devaswom by the Pandalam Palace stating that the temple would be shut down if any ritual was broken. The palace took the decision in consultation with thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru after four women in the age group of 10 to 50 made an attempt to enter the Sannidhanam, trekking the Sabarimala path, but couldn’t succeed due to strong protest from devotees.”In any case if the traditional rituals are broken, the temple will be shut down and will be opened only after cleansing poojas,” the letter said.

Parikarmis give jolt to TDB, govt

Both the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government were in for a surprise when nearly 30 parikarmis (priests who assist the chief priest and the thantri in conducting daily poojas) began protest in front of the 18 holy steps at the Sannidhaanam against the decision of the police to escort two women in the age group of 10 and 50 to the Sannidhanam on Friday.

The protest by parikarmies assumed significance as it indicated the growing support to the protests called by Hindu outfits against the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in all age groups to Sabarimala.

Temple sources said it was one of the most decisive moves that mounted pressure on the state government and the TDB to take a decision not to use force to remove the devotees protesting the entry of women in the age group of 10 and 50. “We never had a clue that they would join the protest. The parikarmies had the blessings of the thantri who gave them moral support to launch the protest,” said the sources.

Kodiyeri against Kadakampally stance

10 am: The government will protect believers, not activists. There are deliberate attempts to create tension at Sannidhanam: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran

2 pm: There was a major move to create tension and later spread it across the state. Any deliberate move to create tension under the guise of activism will not be allowed: Kadakampally Surendran

4 pm: The CPM does not agree with that statement. Irrespective of whether activists or not, those who come in the name of faith should be allowed: Koidyeri Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary

Section 144 extended

Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh has extended Section 144 to three more days - October 20, 21, 22 - at Nilakkal, Pampa, Elavunkal and Sannidhanam