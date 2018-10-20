Oommen Chandy urges TDB to file review plea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Friday made it clear the UDF and Congress are with the Sabarimala devotees. He urged the government to let the TDB file a review petition. Till then, the restrictions on women’s entry should continue.

If there is no positive outcome on the review plea, then an all-party meeting should be called by discussing with the thantri and Pandalam royal family members, he said. “It is the temple priest and thantri who should take a final call. The UDF took the stand not after the Supreme Court judgement allowing entry to women of all ages to the temple. The UDF has a unanimous decision in this matter,” added Chandy.