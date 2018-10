By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 43 buses were damaged during the two-day protest held in the state. The buses were damaged during the stone pelting that occurred in connection with the entry of women in Sabarimala at Nilakkal and due to the hartal that took place on Thursday.

A total of 32 buses were deployed for services from Nilakkal to Pampa by the corporation. As many as 13 buses of the state transport corporation were destroyed on the Nilakkal - Pampa route which have now been replaced.