Sabarimala row: Nilakkal, Pampa slowly return to normal

SABARIMALA: Normality is gradually being restored to Nilakkal and Pampa which had virtually turned into a war zone, with the devotees and police pitted against each other over the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. No major untoward incidents were reported from either Nilakkal of Pampa on Friday, barely 24 hours after the police clamped ban orders.

Though six women devotees, including Mahila Yuvamorcha state secretary Renu Suresh, tried to start the Namajapam protest at Nialakkal the police arrested them. Also, there was a rise in the number of pilgrims who visited the hill shrine on Friday. “ Compared to the previous two days, the number of devotees visiting Sabarimala has gone up.

Thousands of devotees, including children, also visited the hill shrine on Friday,” said an officer attached to the police control room in Pampa. To check untoward incidents, the police beefed up security and intensified vehicle checks. “ Since there is a Supreme Court order we are bound to implement it. If a woman wants to visit the shrine we will provide all the help. But their life is also important so we are tracking all the vehicles coming to Sabarimala. Since a curfew has been imposed here no one will be allowed to stage protests,” he said.

The police have also gone in for reinforcements at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilakkal to ensure proper maintenance of law and order. “ We have deployed police personnel, including woman officers, at all the major points. Also, a heightened vigil is mounted on the movement of devotees,” said the police.

According to a KSRTC officer, there has been a rise in the number of devotees who visited the shrine on Friday following the police decision to clamp ban orders. “In the first two days, we could only operate around 180 Nilakkal- Pampa trips. Some trips were cancelled due to low number of passengers. But on Friday we managed to run over 300 Pampa- Nilakkal trips. Even the service from Pathanamthitta and Chengannoor saw heavy rush,” said Ajith, KSRTC Inspector in-charge, Pampa.

CM backs police action

T’Puram: The government will not tolerate attempts to make Sabarimala a tension zone, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a Facebook post, the CM said the government will take all steps to ensure all devotees are able to go for darshan there. The police action was aimed at maintaining peace at Sabarimala. “The government is trying to implement the court verdict, without violating the faith of devotees. The government will continue to do that,” he said. He also backed the police action to provide protection to those who come for darshan. The Centre has asked the state to avoid tension and maintain law and order. It’s clear the Centre backs the police action to provide safety and security to those coming to Sabarimala, he said.