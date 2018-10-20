Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Travancore Devaswom Board to consult senior lawyer

The TDB will also ask CM Pinarayi Vijayan to convene a meeting of stakeholders of the temple to discuss the troubles faced by devotees, said Padmakumar. 

Published: 20th October 2018 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar lighting the lamp marking the inauguration of the information centre of The New Indian Express at Pampa on Monday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TDB president A Padmakumar said the board will consult senior lawyer Manu Abhishek Singhvi to explore the possibility of a review petition. The TDB will also ask CM Pinarayi Vijayan to convene a meeting of stakeholders of the temple to discuss the troubles faced by devotees, said Padmakumar. 

He condemned efforts to politicise the issue and also activists who attempt to visit the shrine as a challenge. “The Sabarimala poonkavanam is an abode of peace; where devotees come in search of peace. The TDB does not want the place to become a war zone,” he said.

“Besides the apex court, the Union Home Department has asked southern states to tighten security in view of the protests against the SC order lifting the age bar for women devotees,” he said. On why the board was reluctant to file a petition and take the devotees into confidence, he said, “Please do not question our sincerity.”The meeting was attended by Padmakumar and member K P Sankaradas. Another member K Raghavan did not attend as his tenure ended on Thursday.

Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
