‘There was talk cops would escort young woman’

B P Deepu By

Express News Service

SANNIDHANAM: Friday. 2 am. It was raining heavily when I reached Pampa. By 3.30 am, the rain had petered out and I began making my way to Sannidhanam. There, by the Nadapanthal, a few protesters chanting hymns had gathered by 7.30 am. There was talk a young woman would be escorted to the shrine by the police.

Activist Rehana Fathima heading to Sannidhanam

amid police security | B P Deepu

Gradually, the crowd of protesters swelled to around 200 people, including children and elderly women. By then, there was talk the police would take the woman through another route near the Bailey bridge. So, other news photographers and I moved to the bridge. Hearing rumours women may make their way to the shrine under police protection, a few protesters had stationed themselves at that point. Shortly after 8 am, a group of around 50 policemen passed through.

They were followed by another group led by IG S Sreejith. There were two women in the group - Kavitha in a police protective jacket and helmet and Rehana Fathima in black and sporting a helmet. They were taken to the Forest Department’s inspection bungalow nearby. By then, the chants of ‘Swamiye Saranamayappa’ had grown in pitch and the crowd had swelled to around 300. One thing noticeable was that 99 per cent of the protesters there were sporting the ‘Irumudikketu’ of the pilgrims. As the protests grew louder, IG Sreejith came down and spoke to them. The protesters responded they would leave the area if the women quit.

Sreejith returned and spoke to the women and a few minutes later, they were led off to the Forest Department’s IB. I made my way to Sannidhanam as there was talk the police may lead the women there by a different route. Near the ‘Pathinettampadi,’ another situation was developing.

The ‘Parikarmis’ - assistant priests - numbering around 30 had taken position near the foot of the steps and began chanting hymns. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru announced he had been instructed to shut the Sreekovil and hand the key over to the Pandalam Palace in the event of young women entering the temple.

The tantri said he respected the SC verdict, but his heart was with the devotees. This happened shortly after 10 am and was received with cheers. With such an eventuality in the offing, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran reportedly contacted the police and, by 10.45 am, the women were led off from the area under strong police guard.