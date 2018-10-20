Home States Kerala

Travancore Devaswom Board to file report on Sabarimala to SC, HC

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not file a review petition on the Sabarimala case.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

The TDB has decided to build 500 toilets in Nilakkal, which will be the new base camp for pilgrims.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not file a review petition on the Sabarimala case. TDB president A Padmakumar said the board will instead file a report to the apex court and the High Court on the current ‘serious situation’ at the hill shrine.

“The board need not file a petition in the apex court since we are party to the 25 review petitions filed by different persons. We can state our stand in those hearings,” Padmakumar said after a meeting of the board at its headquarters on Friday.

