Travancore Devaswom Board to file report on Sabarimala to SC, HC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not file a review petition on the Sabarimala case. TDB president A Padmakumar said the board will instead file a report to the apex court and the High Court on the current ‘serious situation’ at the hill shrine.

“The board need not file a petition in the apex court since we are party to the 25 review petitions filed by different persons. We can state our stand in those hearings,” Padmakumar said after a meeting of the board at its headquarters on Friday.