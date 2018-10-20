Home States Kerala

Travancore Devaswom Board’s move to file report meaningless, say lawyers

However, Rajmohan S, counsel for TDB, says there are at least 25 review petitions filed before the Supreme Court, where the board is a party in all the petitions.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

The TDB has decided to build 500 toilets in Nilakkal, which will be the new base camp for pilgrims.

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Advocate  Sivan Madathil reckons that the TDB’s decision to submit a report to the Supreme Court could be a pre-emptive step to avoid contempt of court from the apex court for the government’s failure to implement the Sabarimala verdict that all women be allowed entry to the Sabarimala temple.
“It is absolutely meaningless and more importantly there is no provision for submitting a report to the Supreme Court unless specifically asked for,” said Madathil.

“Perhaps, the government may be anticipating contempt of court as it could not implement the Supreme Court order,” he said. Madathil feels that even a review petition by the TDB will not stand scrutiny in the SC: “On what ground can they file a review petition”.

Adds Kaleeswaram Raj: “The SC verdict on Sabarimala is a well-considered judgment, and hence there is not even scope for a review petition. It is a detailed and considerate judgment. I don’t know why the TDB has said it is filing a detailed report on Sabarimala to the Supreme Court when the court has not asked for such a report.”

However, Rajmohan S, counsel for TDB, says there are at least 25 review petitions filed before the Supreme Court, where the board is a party in all the petitions. The board feels it would be appropriate to file a detailed report explaining the change of circumstances on the ground between the date of announcing the verdict and now, he said.

“The TDB has been made a party in all the 25 review petitions filed before the SC. So, the TDB feels it would be appropriate to file a detailed report to the SC to explain the change in circumstances on the ground for implementing the Sabarimala order,” said Rajmohan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDB Sabarimala protest Sabarimala temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp